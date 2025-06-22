Who are the Blackpink arriving in Milan at the Ippodromo Snai La Maura on August 6, many will ask, raising an eyebrow, doubtful. Of course, in Italy K-pop has not yet reached stellar popularity. Yet even here it is carving out its own space, especially thanks to concerts such as that of the Stray Kids at the iDays in Milan in 2024 (this year at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on July 30) and to idols who have become ambassadors in the world of fashion such as Suga (BTS) for Valentino, Hyunjin (Stray Kids) for Versace, I.N (Stray Kids) for Bottega Veneta or Yeonjun (TXT) for Moncler. Even online stores such as K-Moon and Stardust or agencies such as Kpop Italia, born in recent years, have contributed to promoting Korean culture, music and entertainment. Blackpink –Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa– are now one of the most famous and powerful female bands not only in Asia, but internationally, as also recognized by Vogue, according to which the great strength of the band lies in the individuality of its members. Each with her own personality, ready to launch into solo experiences, collaborating with other artists such as Bruno Mars (ATP) or even testing themselves as actresses. After their debut with Square One on August 8, 2016, produced by YG Entertainment with the singles Whistle and Boombayah, the band began to increasingly establish itself on the world scene, winning the MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards for best video with Whistle. Since then, a progressive rise has brought the four multifaceted artists billions of views, with energetic pieces like How you like that, Kiss this love or DDU-DU DDU-DU, melodic ballads like Stay and The happiest girl and You never know and catchy tracks like Lovesick girls and Shut down. So… Milan is waiting for you.