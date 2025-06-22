Blackpink, il k-pop in rosa a Milano!
Giugno 22, 2025
Chi sono le Blackpink in arrivo a Milano all´Ippodromo Snai La Maura il prossimo 6 agosto, si domanderanno in molti, alzando un sopracciglio, dubbiosi.
Certo, in Italia il k-pop non ha ancora raggiunto una popolaritá stellare. Eppure anche qui si sta ritagliando un suo spazio, soprattutto grazie a concerti come quello degli Stray kids agli iDays di Milano nel 2024 (quest´anno allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma il 30 luglio) e a idoli divenuti ambasciatori nel mondo della moda quali Suga (BTS) per Valentino, Hyunjin (Stray Kids) per Versace, I.N (Stray Kids) per Bottega Veneta o Yeonjun (TXT) per Moncler.
Anche negozi online come K-Moon e Stardust o a agenzie quali Kpop Italia, sorti negli ultimi anni, hanno contribuito a promuovere la cultura, la musica e lo spettacolo coreani.
Le Blackpink –Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé e Lisa– sono ormai una delle band femminili piú famose e potenti non solo in Asia, ma a livello internazionale, come riconsciuto anche da Vogue, secondo cui la grande forza della band sta nella individualitá dei suoi membri. Ciascuna con la propria personalitá, pronte a lanciarsi in esperienze soliste, collaborando con altri artisti come Bruno Mars (ATP) o addirittura mettendosi alla prova come attrici.
Dopo il debutto con Square One l´8 agosto 2016, prodotto da by YG Entertainment con i singoli Whistle e Boombayah, la band ha iniziato a imporsi sempre piú sulla scena mondiale, vincendo il MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards per il miglior video con Whistle. Da allora una progressiva ascesa ha portato alle quattro poliedriche artiste miliardi di visualizzazioni, con pezzi enegetici come How you like that, Kiss this love o DDU-DU DDU-DU, ballads melodiche come Stay e The happiest girl e You never know e catchy tracks come Lovesick girls e Shut down.
Allora… Milano vi aspetta.
Who are the Blackpink arriving in Milan at the Ippodromo Snai La Maura on August 6, many will ask, raising an eyebrow, doubtful.
Of course, in Italy K-pop has not yet reached stellar popularity. Yet even here it is carving out its own space, especially thanks to concerts such as that of the Stray Kids at the iDays in Milan in 2024 (this year at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on July 30) and to idols who have become ambassadors in the world of fashion such as Suga (BTS) for Valentino, Hyunjin (Stray Kids) for Versace, I.N (Stray Kids) for Bottega Veneta or Yeonjun (TXT) for Moncler.
Even online stores such as K-Moon and Stardust or agencies such as Kpop Italia, born in recent years, have contributed to promoting Korean culture, music and entertainment.
Blackpink –Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa– are now one of the most famous and powerful female bands not only in Asia, but internationally, as also recognized by Vogue, according to which the great strength of the band lies in the individuality of its members. Each with her own personality, ready to launch into solo experiences, collaborating with other artists such as Bruno Mars (ATP) or even testing themselves as actresses.
After their debut with Square One on August 8, 2016, produced by YG Entertainment with the singles Whistle and Boombayah, the band began to increasingly establish itself on the world scene, winning the MAMA Mnet Asian Music Awards for best video with Whistle. Since then, a progressive rise has brought the four multifaceted artists billions of views, with energetic pieces like How you like that, Kiss this love or DDU-DU DDU-DU, melodic ballads like Stay and The happiest girl and You never know and catchy tracks like Lovesick girls and Shut down.
So… Milan is waiting for you.
Blackpink official website + Blackpink shop
Born Pink
- Pink Venom
- Shut Down
- Typa Girl
- Yeah Yeah Yeah
- Hard to Love
- The Happiest Girl
- Tally
- Ready For Love
The Album
- How You Like That
- Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)
- Pretty Savage
- Bet You Wanna (Feat. Cardi B)
- Lovesick Girls
- Crazy Over You
- Love To Hate Me
- You Never Know
Square One
- Whistle
- Boombayah