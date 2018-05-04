A chiuder la bocca ci vuol poco.

Il tempo di uno sparo.

Ma il silenzio, quello di chi si prende tutto e vuol farci sentire niente, è una litania lenta da mandar giù.

Rimbomba nella testa, come sirene di coprifuochi, finché non trova una via di fuga.

Si cerca parole e suoni, quel silenzio, perle in una conchiglia sporca, musiche che hanno bisogno di urlare per venire fuori.

Sono le grida di uomini su una strada disfatta.

Di donne senza volto e nome.

Di un Ermal o un Fabrizio qualunque.

Soffiano forte, le loro voci, laggiù, perché più orecchie possan capire, anche le tue, ̎Non mi avete fatto niente ̎.

Allora se credi alla vita, prendi il mazzo e getta le carte. Ma guardale attentamente, e in fretta. Basta un po´ di vento a spazzarle via e cancellare il destino. Se tieni i piedi bene a terra e il mento in su, puoi sfiorare il cielo, senza dover morire. E un giorno persino vedere un´alba che riporta lacrime di pace. Sul palco di un festival a Lisbona.

La retorica della pace è nelle intenzioni, non nelle parole.

You did nothing to me, Eurovision 2018

It takes little to shut a mouth.

A shot´s time.

But silence, the one of those who take it all and want to make us hear and feel nothing, is a litany that is hard to swallow.

It echoes in your head, like curfew sirens, until it finds a way out.

It looks for words and sounds, that silence, pearls in a dirty shell, musics that need to shout to come out.

They are the cries of men on a destroyed road.

Of women without face and names.

Of whichever Ermal or Fabrizio.

They blow hard, their voices, over there, so that more ears can understand, even yours, ̎You did nothing to me ̎.

So if you believe in life, take that pack and toss the cards. But look at them carefully, and quickly. A gust of wind is enough to wipe them away and erase destiny. If you keep your feet well on the

ground and the chin up, you can brush against the sky, without having to die. And even see a sunrise that brings back tears of peace. On the stage of a festival in Lisbon.

The rhetoric of peace is in the intentions, not in the words.

WATCH ITALY: Ermal Meta e Fabrizio Moro, „Non Mi Avete Fatto Niente", 12/05/2018

