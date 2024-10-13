– Verrà.

Lo scrivo sul vetro appannato della finestra.

Attraverso i buchi lasciati dalle lettere intravedo le rotaie che se ne vanno lontano, fino in Arizona. Dicono che lei venga da lì. Non so. Io ci sono stato quando neanche camminavo.

È un´altra giornata fredda e io chiudo i pensieri sotto una coperta di speranza. Sento che sarà oggi, non so perché. Forse perché è il mio compleanno. Compio 8 anni. E sono 7 anni che aspetto. Che la aspetto.

A mezzogiorno il Direttore mi manda a chiamare. È davanti all´ingresso. Gli altri bambini si mettono in fila, in silenzio. Mi lasciano passare. Lui apre la porta, impettito nella giacca inamidata. Mi fa segno di seguirlo. Io cancello in fretta la scritta sul vetro.

Sono 100 i passi fino alla stazione. Mi guardo intorno, prima di andare, ma nessuno apre bocca.

È il solito rituale, si ripete ogni volta il 13 ottobre. Ogni anno. 90 passi, 80, 70, 50, 30,10…

Lentamente arriviamo al binario 1. Il treno è già lì. Scendono in pochi. Come sempre. Qui non passa mai nessuno. Ecco infatti l´ultimo dei passeggeri. Un uomo. Chissà cosa ci farà qui. Non importa, no, non mi importa, mi ripeto.

Abbasso le palpebre per non vedere, per dimenticare una volta per tutte.

Il Direttore si tocca il cappello con un dito e saluta il capotreno. Un nuovo addio. Finalmente l´ho ammesso. Addio.

Faccio per voltarmi e tornare indietro quando sento un rumore. Leggero quanto una piuma. Poi un altro. Riapro gli occhi. Piano. Nella cornice degli scalini si affaccia una donna. Minuta. Guarda a destra e sinistra. Poi dritto in avanti e mi vede. Un pacchetto colorato le cade di mano e rotola giú. Lei sorride. Poi piange. Piange e sorride, senza fermarsi. Allarga le braccia.

Il cielo é grigio eppure non mi è mai sembrato così bello.

– She will come.

I write it on the fogged-up window glass.

Through the holes left by the letters I glimpse the tracks that go far away, all the way to Arizona. They say she comes from there. I don’t know. I was there when I couldn’t even walk.

It’s another cold day and I close my thoughts under a blanket of hope. I feel that it will be today, I don’t know why. Maybe because it’s my birthday. I’m turning 8. And I’ve been waiting for 7 years. Waiting for her.

At noon the Director calls me. He’s in front of the entrance. The other children line up, in silence. They let me pass. He opens the door, stiff in his starched jacket. He signals for me to follow him. I quickly erase the writing on the glass.

It’s 100 steps to the station. I look around, before going, but no one says a word.

It’s the usual ritual, it repeats itself every time on October 13th. Every year. 90 steps, 80, 70, 50, 30, 10…

We slowly arrive at platform 1. The train is already there. Only a few people get off. As always. No one ever passes through here. In fact, here is the last of the passengers. A man. God knows what he is going to do here. It doesn’t matter, no, I don’t care, I repeat to myself.

I lower my eyelids so as not to see, to forget once and for all.

The Director touches his hat with a finger and waves to the conductor. Another goodbye. I have finally admitted it. Goodbye.

I am about to turn around and go back when I hear a noise. Light as a feather. Then another. I open my eyes again. Slowly. A woman appears in the frame of the steps. Petite. She looks left and right. Then straight ahead and sees me. A colored package falls from her hand and rolls down. She smiles. Then cries. She cries and smiles, without stopping. She spreads her arms.

The sky is gray and yet it has never seemed so beautiful to me.

– Sie wird kommen.

Ich schreibe es auf das neblige Glas des Fensters.

Durch die Löcher, die die Buchstaben hinterlassen haben, erkenne ich die Spuren, die bis nach Arizona verschwinden. Man sagt, sie stamme von dort. Ich weiß nicht. Ich war dort, als ich nicht einmal laufen konnte.

Es ist wieder ein kalter Tag und ich schließe meine Gedanken unter einer Decke der Hoffnung. Ich habe das Gefühl, dass es heute so sein wird, ich weiß nicht warum. Vielleicht, weil heute mei Geburtstag ist. Ich bin 8 Jahre alt. Est ist 7 Jahre her, dass ich warte. Dass ich warte auf Sie.

Mittags schickt der Direktor nach mir. Er befindet sich vor dem Eingang. Die anderen Kinder stellen sich schweigend auf. Sie ließen mich passieren. Er öffnet die Tür und stolziert in seiner gestärkten Jacke. Er bedeutet mir, ihm zu folgen. Ich lösche schnell die Schrift auf dem Glas.

Bis zum Bahnhof sind es 100 Schritte. Ich schaue mich um, bevor ich gehe, aber niemand sagt ein Wort.

Es ist das übliche Ritual, es wird jedes Mal am 13. Oktober wiederholt. Jährlich. 90 Schritte, 80, 70, 50, 30,10…

Langsam erreichen wir Gleis 1. Der Zug ist bereits da. Nur wenige steigen aus. Wie immer. Hier kommt nie jemand vorbei. Hier ist der letzte Passagier. Ein Mann. Wer weiß, was er hier machen wird. Es spielt keine Rolle, nein, es ist mir egal, wiederhole ich mir.

Ich senke die Augenlider, um nichts zu sehen, um es ein für alle Mal zu vergessen.

Der Direktor tippt mit einem Finger an seinen Hut und winkt dem Dirigenten zu. Ein neuer Abschied. Ich habe es endlich zugegeben. Auf Wiedersehen.

Ich beginne mich umzudrehen und gehe zurück, als ich ein Geräusch höre. Leicht wie eine Feder. Dann noch einer. Ich öffne meine Augen wieder. Langsam. Im Rahmen der Stufen erscheint eine Frau. Zierlich. Sie schaut nach links und rechts. Dann geradeaus und sieht mich. Ein buntes Paket fällt ihr aus der Hand und rollt herunter. Sie lächelt. Dann weint sie. Sie weint und lächelt, ohne aufzuhören. Sie breitet ihre Arme aus.

Der Himmel ist grau und doch kam er mir noch nie so schön vor.