Seen at Edinburgh Festival Fringe on the 24th of August 2019

Review by Federica Balbi

– Sweet magic

A woman and two men dance in a suspended atmosphere. They find a hundred ways of swimming without water. They get close to the art of miming to tell their story of life and loss.

Kim Modeun’s company brings on stage a powerful and sweet performance. Inspired by an homonym novel by Kim Arean, the story behind the dance is quite essential but universal, a story of love and loss. With stunning ability, the dancers Kim Modeun, Moon Hyung Soo and Jwong Kyuyeon carry the audience into the narrative.

Movements are precise but room is left for the individualisation of each character. They can evoke facts and emotions, and air seems to be liquid. They can dance presence as well as absence, and so much of the story is said without words that one can only sit in silence and admiration. The Korean company have perfected the art of communication, and no language barrier can divide a foreigner audience from them.

1st – 26th August, 12 noon

Running time: 50 minutes

Assembly Checkpoint (Venue 322), 3 Bristo Place, Edinburgh EH1 1EY

