Seen at Edinburgh Festival Fringe on the 21st of August 2019

Review by Federica Balbi

– Skilled and ironic

Dance is power, in every sense. In From the Top, this is very clear: power is in the precise movements of the dancers, power is what is contended between the two of them, power is what the choreographer, ultimately, has a hold on.

Kenny Leung and Ronny Wong do their best to dance according to the directions of their choreographer. He expresses himself in terms that are not precise and he doesn’t seem to care for the physical possibility of realising his ideas.

This kind of ʻbehind-the-scenesʼ work becomes incredibly funny thanks to the surtitles, which speak for the two dancers behind their fake, obliging smiles. The dancers rehearse their moves to perfection, and their strong bodies are always mutually caught, lifted or supported.

In this way, the dynamics of power are not only told through the relation with the choreographer, but the dancers represent them directly on stage, also through their different attitudes to the voice that comes from the top.

The company Victor Fung Dance, based in London and Hong Kong, have already presented this performance in this and in a longer version, which will be on stage in Swindon and London this month. Even if it might not be completely accomplished, the experimentalism of this meta-dance show makes it a unique and incredibly interesting performance.

Next shows:

20th September, h. 7.30-8.30 pm, Court Theatre @Swindon Dance

24th September, h. 7.30-8.30 pm, The Studio @Rich mix, London

At the Fringe: 6th – 25th August 2019, 6.30 pm

Running time: 30 minutes

Dance Base (Venue 22), 14-16 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2JU

Tickets and Info: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/from-the-top

Company website: https://www.victorfungdance.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VictorFungDance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/VictorFungDance/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VictorFungDance