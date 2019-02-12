There is a dimension where no border exists between being a kid and being an adult, between dreaming and living, between watching a show and feeling part of it. In a “World of Fantasy”, with 57 horses, acrobatic riders and amazing dancers time is suspended and there, in that instant that lasts forever, you can almost believe you are Tahin, the main character of a story whose true objective is not a happy ending but a great adventure. An experience where the costumes, lights and music wrap you in a soft cocoon in which destiny is your choice, as long as you dare risk and trust yourself. So from Antwerp to Zurich, let yourself be transported in such a universe and, closed in a enchanted bubble, taste melancholy, strength, hope and all those emotions that only a magic and suggestive fairy tale can give you, immerse yourself in Cavalluna.

C´è una dimensione in cui non esiste confine tra l´essere bambino e l´essere adulto, tra sognare e vivere, tra guardare uno spettacolo ed sentire di esserne parte. In un “Mondo di fantasia”, con 57 cavalli, cavallerizzi acrobati e ballerini entusiasmanti il tempo è sospeso e lì, in quell´istante che dura per sempre, puoi quasi credere di essere tu Tahin, il protagonista di una storia il cui vero obiettivo non è un bel finale, ma una grande avventura. Un´esperienza ove costumi, luci e musica ti avvolgono in un soffice bozzolo nel quale il destino è una tua scelta, fintantoché osi rischiare e credere in te stesso. Allora da Anversa a Zurigo lasciati trasportare in quell´universo e, chiuso una bolla incantata, assapora melanconia, forza, speranza e tutte quelle emozioni che solo una fiaba di magie e suggestioni sa regalarti, immergiti in Cavalluna.

CAVALLUNA, “A WORLD OF FANTASY”



DATES

Antwerp (29/02/2020 – 01/03/2020), Basel (28/03/2020 – 29/03/2020), Belin (11/01/2020 – 12/01/2020), Bielefeld (12/04/2019 – 14/04/2019), Bremen (26/12/2019 – 27/12/2019), Brussels (16/03/2019 – 17/03/2019), Chemnitz (31/05/2019 – 02/06/2019), Cologne (06/04/2019 – 07/04/2019), Dortmund (21/12/2019 – 22/12/2019), Düsseldorf (22/06/2019 – 23/06/2019), Erfurt (08/06/2019 – 10/06/2019), Frankfurt (22/02/2019 – 24/02/2019), Graz (25/05/2019 – 26/05/2019), Göttingen (04/05/2019 – 05/05/2019), Hamburg (01/02/2020 – 02/02/2020), Hannover (18/01/2020 – 19/01/2020), Innsbruck (23/03/2019 – 24/03/2019), Kiel (15/06/2019 – 16/06/2019), Leipzig (30/12/2019 – 31/12/2019), Magdeburg (14/12/2019 – 15/12/2019), Mannheim (29/06/2019 – 30/06/2019), Muenster (20/04/2019 – 22/04/2019), Munich (09/03/2019 – 10/03/2019), Neubrandenburg (30/11/2019 – 01/12/2019), Nuremberg (16/02/2019 – 17/02/2019), Rostock (27/04/2019 – 28/04/2019), Rotterdam (30/03/2019 – 31/03/2019), Saarbrücken (09/11/2019 – 10/11/2019), Salzburg (11/05/2019 – 12/05/2019), Schwerin (07/12/2019 – 08/12/2019), Stuttgart (02/03/2019 – 03/03/2019), Vienna (18/05/2019 – 19/05/20), Zurich (16/11/2019 – 17/11/2019)

PLOT

Immerse yourself in the “world of fantasy” and accompany the young Tahin, who escapes from his everyday life into a world in which all his wishes come true. There he meets the beautiful Naia. In order to take her into his real life, one must learn to trust in destiny so that his wishes can come true. Will Tahin succeed in finding happiness in the errors between the two worlds? Come to a place where man and beast in complete harmony bring the wonderful story to life. Look forward to unforgettable scenes and beautiful horses.