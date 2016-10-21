Nella notte siedono sulla sabbia calda una donna e una bambina.

– Com´è l´amore, nonna?

La luna, lassù, tende l´orecchio ad ascoltare…

– L´amore com´è, dici… è come un´onda gigantesca che si spegne poco a poco sulla riva…

– Come questo mare?

– Una specie.

– Allora può far paura.

La donna ci pensa un po´ prima di rispondere.

– Sì, a volte fa paura.

– E come si fa, come si fa a non pensarci? …alle onde grosse, ad annegare…

– Tuo nonno mi ha dato questo.

– Un anello?

– Già, ma un anello speciale.

– E quello è stato il tuo salvagente?

– Si può dire di sì.

– È a questo che serve sposarsi dunque, a tenere a galla l´amore?

– Non so, forse no, piuttosto a sognare in alto mare insieme, di trovare uno scoglio in cui fermarsi, o magari solo di arrivare da qualche parte.

Ora nel silenzio guardano lontano, verso l´orizzonte, la donna e la bambina.

– Guarda, c´è una vela laggiù, nonna.

– Vedi? Qualcuno c´è sempre che non teme il mare…

– Anche quando fa buio?

– Certo, basta continuare a crederci.

– Io, nonna, credo che un giorno starò anch’io là in mezzo al mare.

– Io so che sarà così, Gabriella. E ora dammi la mano e aiutami ad alzarmi. Ma assaggia un po´ di acqua di mare, prima di partire. Bisogna abituarsi poco alla volta, all´amore…

————-

In the night, they sit on the warm sand, a women and a child.

– How is love, granny?

The moon, up there, keeps an eye out to listen…

– Love, how is it, you say… it’s like a giant wave that fades away little by little on the shore…

– Like this sea?

– Sort of.

– Then it can scare you.

The woman thinks for a while before answering.

– Yes, sometimes it does scare you..

– And how do you do, how can you avoid thinking of it? …of the big waves, of drowning…

– Your grandfather gave me this.

– A ring?

– Yes, but a special ring.

– And has that been your ring lifebuoy?

– You can say so.

– So this is what getting married is for, to keep love afloat?

– I don’t know, maybe not, rather to dream together in the open sea, of finding a rock where to stop, or maybe just to arrive somewhere.

Now, silently, they look far away towards the horizon, the woman and the child.

– There’s a sail over there, granny.

– You see? There’s always someone who’s not afraid of the sea…

– Also when it gets dark?

– Sure, you just need to keep on believing in it.

– I think that one day, granny, I, too, will be there in the middle of the sea.

– I know it will be like this, Gabriella. And now give me a hand and help me get up. But taste a bit of sea water before leaving. You must get used to love a bit at a time…

————-

In der Nacht, sitzen sie im warmen Sand, eine Frau und ein Mädchen.

– Wie ist die Liebe, Oma?

Der Mond, hoch oben, horcht auf…

– Die Liebe ist, wie du es sagst… sie ist wie eine gigantische Welle die nach und nach am Meeresufer dahinsiecht…

– So wie dieses Meer?

– So in der Art.

– Also kann sie auch Angst machen?

Die Frau denkt ein wenig nach bevor sie antwortet.

– Ja, manchmal kann sie Dir auch Angst machen.

– Und wie kann man dann verhindern an diese Angst zu denken? …an die großen Wellen, an das Ertrinken…

– Dein Opa hat das mir hier gegeben.

– Einen Ring?

– Ganz genau, aber einen besonderen Ring.

– War das Dein Rettungsring?

– Das kann man so sagen.

– Und der dient dazu zu heiraten, um die Liebe über Wasser zu halten?

– Ich weiß nicht, vielleicht nicht, eher um zusammen auf hoher See zu träumen, einen Felsen zu finden, an dem man halt machen kann, oder vielleicht auch nur um irgendwo anzukommen.

Stillschweigend sehen sie in die Ferne, dem Horizont entgegen, die Frau and und das Mädchen.

– Sieh mal, ein Segelboot da drüben, Oma.

– Siehst du? Es gibt immer jemanden der sich nicht vor dem Meer fürchtet…

– Auch wenn es dunkel wird?

– Natürlich, man muss nur immer daran glauben.

– Ich glaube, Oma, dass eines Tages auch ich dort draußen auf dem Meer sein werde.

– Ich bin sicher, dass es so sein wird, Gabriella. Und nun gib mir Deine Hand und hilf mir aufzustehen. Aber probier’ noch ein wenig von dem Meereswasser bevor wir gehen. Man muss sich nach und nach an die Liebe gewöhnen…