Il sole si sta appena svegliando quando il bambino alza gli occhi verso le montagne.

– Come si fa ad amare, nonno?, chiede, mentre sgranchisce le gambe e una raffica di vento gli corre veloce addosso, quasi a voler dir la sua prima che sia troppo tardi.

– Che dici, figliolo?

– Sì, insomma, come comincia l´amore, dove se ne va, tutto.

Il vecchio fissa i colori dell´alba. Tranquillo. Senza fretta.

– Si deve raggiungere quel punto lassù.

Il suo dito consumato è un sussurro che punta molto lontano, nel buio.

– Per capire?, insiste lui.

– No, per amare.

È una risposta che impiega un´eternità ad arrivare. E digerirsi.

Il bambino abbassa le palpebre per un istante e china il capo sul mento. Lento, anche lui.

Poi però parla veloce, vuole di più, subito, senza aspettare.

– Ma quanto ci si mette? E chi ti porta così in alto? E quando? E perché? E come?

– Vieni qui, guardiamo insieme. Là, dove finisce la vallata e cominciano i ricordi…

Il bambino siede accanto a lui, sulla terra fredda, le gambe penzoloni sul bordo del precipizio, i capelli arruffati che volano.

– Fa un po´ paura qui.

– Sì.

Il vecchio gli mette un braccio intorno alle spalle. Solido come le rocce davanti a lui, quel braccio. Aperto come l´immobilità davanti a loro, il suo sguardo.

Il piccolo ci prova ad immaginare come sarà, in un bozzolo caldo oltre la linea dell´orizzonte, con qualcuno accanto. Al di là dello spazio e la foschia. Ma la mente non ce la fa.

– Non vedo niente, nonno.

– E così deve essere probabilmente.

– Non capisco, la fate sempre difficile, voi grandi.

– Allora chiudi gli occhi, ti faccio vedere io.

Il vento si calma ad ascoltare. È una brezza lieve ormai quella che libera un aroma di ginepro nell´istante in cui il vecchio posa un po´ di neve fresca sulla fronte del nipote. Rivoletti d´acqua gli scivolano sulle labbra. Dolci. Delicati. Imprevisti.

– Ecco, figliolo, ti sentirai così un giorno. Cieco. Leggero. Forse persino felice. Ma adesso alzati sulle punte dei piedi più che puoi, a strapiombo sul vuoto, inspira forte e soffia via tutta l´aria che hai dentro. Bisogna prima imparare a respirare in equilibrio, per amare…

The sun is just waking up when the little boy raises his eyes toward the mountains.

– How can a man love, grandpa?, he asks, while he stretches his legs and a gust of wind runs fast on his side, as if it wished to have a say before it’s too late.

– What are you saying, son?

– Well, I mean, how does love start, where does it go, everything.

The old man stares at the colours of the sunrise. Quiet. Without any rush.

– You must reach that spot over there.

His worn out finger is a whisper that points at something very far away, in the darkness.

– To understand?, he insists.

– No, to love.

It’s an answer that takes ages to arrive. And sink in. The child lowers his eyelids for a moment and bends down his head on the chin. Slow, he, too.

Then, though, he speaks quickly, he wants more, immediately, without waiting.

– But how long does it take? And who takes you so high? And when? And why? And how?

– Come here, let’s look together. There, where the valley ends and memories start…

The kid sits next to him, on the cold soil, his legs dangling from a cliff edge, his dishevelled hair flying.

– It’s a bit scaring here.

– Yes.

The old man puts an arm around his shoulders. Solid like those rocks in front of him, that arm. Open like the stillness in front of them, his gaze.

The little one does try to imagine how it will be, in a warm cocoon beyond the horizon line, with someone beside. Beyond space and the mist.

But his mind cannot make it.

– I can’t see anything, grandpa.

– And so it must be, maybe.

– I don’t get it, you always make it difficult, you adults.

– Then close your eyes, I’ll show you.

The wind calms down to listen. It is only a feeble breeze to release now a juniper essence on the instant in which the old man places some fresh snow on the nephew’s forehead. Small drops of water slide down on his lips. Sweet. Delicate. Unexpected.

– That’s it, son, you’ll feel this way one day. Blind. Light. Perhaps even happy. But now get high up on your toes as much as you can, overhanging emptiness, inhale deeply and blow away all the air that you’ve got inside. You need first to learn to breathe on thin ice, in order to love…